Margot Robbie Attached to Female-centric ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Reboot

The Disney job, which is in the early phases of improvement, is mentioned to see the ‘Suicide Squad’ actress as soon as all over again becoming a member of forces with her ‘Birds of Prey’ author Christina Hodson.

Actress Margot Robbie is leaping aboard a new feminine-targeted edition of “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

The “Suicide Squad” star will reteam with her “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of 1 Harley Quinn” author Christina Hodson for the Disney job, which is in the early phases of improvement with franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

In accordance to experiences, the movie is independent from the beforehand-declared collection reboot, at present becoming published by Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin.

To day, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise has spawned 5 blockbuster videos, every single starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, grossing far more than $four.five billion globally.

They commenced with 2003’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl“, which co-starred Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley, whilst the most current instalment, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Useless Males Notify No Tales“, strike theatres in 2017.