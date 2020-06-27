Manushi Chhillar follows Kareena Kapoor Khan’s steps and joins UNICEF’s campaign

Manushi Chhillar gained the Miss out on Earth 2017 title and acquired a good deal of glory to India. The magnificence queen is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut along with Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj. The movie is currently being bankrolled by Yash Raj Movies and was even now in the filming method in advance of the lockdown stalled it. Just lately, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan experienced posted on social media about the need to have to lead for young children who are struggling throughout the ongoing pandemic supplying a shoutout to UNICEF’s good initiative. Now Manushi Chhillar has joined arms with the exact same initiative and has prolonged her assistance to the young children in need to have.

She place a publish on social media for the exact same and captioned it, “I have been blessed and fortunate enough to have had a safe, healthy and happy childhood. Today I realise the importance of my upbringing that has impacted and shaped my value system, my perspective to the world and people and also made me the person that I’m today. I’m also deeply disturbed knowing how many children of my country don’t get the childhood that they deserve. The current pandemic is only increasing the threat for them when they are at such an impressionable age. But we can together make a difference.”





Kudos to you Manushi!