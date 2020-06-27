Man Arrested After Spring Lake Park Stand-Off

MINNEAPOLIS () – At five:40 p.m. on Friday, officers in Spring Lake Park responded to a grievance of a confrontation involving a rifle.

The complainant documented that his 50-12 months-outdated neighbor experienced created a threatening remark, racked the bolt motion of his rifle, and dry fired the weapon into the air.

Officers arrived to the scene on the 7700 block of Jackson St. NE, and had been joined by businesses from Fridley, Columbia Heights, Blaine, Coon Rapids, Lino Lakes, and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Business office.

Neighbors had been evacuated from the location as officers tried to negotiate for the man’s surrender. As officers had been speaking with him, they listened to gunshots coming from his home.

He sooner or later surrendered and was taken into custody with out additional incident.

He is presently in Anoka County Jail on prices of terrorist threats and reckless discharge of a firearm. A official grievance has not been issued versus him at this time.