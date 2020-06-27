Malawi’s president blasts vote rerun as opposition poised to win rare election ordered by court

Malawi’s president on Saturday referred to as the historic rerun of the presidential election “the worst in Malawi’s history” but urged the nation to go on peacefully as it awaits formal benefits of a vote the opposition is poised to win.

In the meantime, associates of the Presidential Guard supplied stability for opposition applicant Lazarus Chakwera, who led in the benefits.

President Peter Mutharika, in his initial general public remarks due to the fact Tuesday’s vote, asserted that his party’s election screens experienced been overwhelmed and intimidated into remaining absent from their function.

“Strangely, the Malawi Electoral Commission has dismissed our complaints because our monitors were not there to report irregularities,” he advised reporters. He did not acquire inquiries.

A court overturned the first election final calendar year received by Mutharika, citing popular irregularities, such as the use of correction fluid on ballots. It was just the 2nd in Africa that a court has overturned a presidential election, next a ruling on Kenya’s vote in 2017.

Malawian President Peter Mutharika addresses the media at a information meeting in Blantyre, Malawi, on Saturday. Far more than 6 million Malawians went to the polls in an election rerun on Tuesday, right after a court overturned final year’s election benefits and ordered a new vote. (Thoko Chikondi/The Related Push)

Malawi’s point out broadcaster on Thursday night time mentioned Chakwera was major with 59 for each cent, with all votes counted, whilst Mutharika experienced 38 for each cent. But the electoral fee chair mentioned just before any ultimate announcement is created, they experienced to fulfill the authorized needs for bodily verifying benefits been given.

Remaining benefits were being predicted Saturday night time or early Sunday.

Months of occasionally fatal unrest experienced adopted the announcement of Mutharika’s win in the May well 2019 election as persons in prolonged-tranquil Malawi went into the streets to protest.

The constitutional court on Feb. three unanimously ordered that the vote be held yet again, citing “widespread, systematic and grave” proof of irregularities and vote tampering.

Mutharika desires a 2nd and ultimate 5-calendar year time period.

“It is only my sincere hope that we will unite to take this country forward instead of taking it backward,” he mentioned Saturday, urging persons to regard the presidency.