Maguire extra strike sends Man United into FA Cup semi-finals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks Manchester United’s power in depth will be critical to their bid to gain the FA Cup right after they moved into the semi-finals with a two-one gain above 10-person Norwich on Saturday.

Solskjaer’s aspect experienced to get the job done tough for their past-4 area as Harry Maguire received it late in extra at Carrow Street.

Odion Ighalo’s opener was cancelled out by Norwich’s Todd Cantwell, but Canaries defender Timm Klose was despatched off for hauling down Ighalo in the 89th moment.

United progressively wore Norwich down and England defender Maguire pounced to prolong their unbeaten operate to 14 video games in all competitions.

United, who received their 12th and most latest FA Cup in 2016, continue to be on system to access the remaining for the next in 3 a long time.

“I’m delighted to be in the last four. Many of these players did not play the last game and now have 90 or 120 minutes in their legs,” Solskjaer mentioned.

“We produced numerous adjustments so I failed to make it uncomplicated for the gamers. The recreation was not the best spectacle but I felt we held the ball alright.

“It is good to have the selection to rotate. Anthony Martial arrived on and did excellent, but Odion Ighalo provides me a opportunity to rotate.

“He is a proven goalscorer and played his part in both goals.”

Just 114 times right after United received at Derby in the fifth spherical on March five, the FA Cup returned adhering to the coronavirus hiatus with the competition’s initial at any time match in June.

Solskjaer produced 8 adjustments as only Maguire, Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes survived from the midweek Leading League gain towards Sheffield United.

United’s stand-ins ended up out of sync for a lot of a initial 50 percent that adopted the sample of numerous article-lockdown matches, both equally groups missing power and creation.

In a uncommon risk, Maguire experienced to quit Lukas Rupp’s shot with an warn block right after Cantwell’s operate opened up the visitors’ defence.

Solskjaer’s staff eventually awoke from their slumber right after the interval and grabbed the direct in the 51st moment.

Luke Shaw’s cross was aided on by Juan Mata and Ighalo sniffed out the opportunity, flicking an agile end earlier Tim Krul from within the 6-garden box.

The Nigerian has scored in every of his 4 United starts off, creating it 5 aims in 11 appearances because he arrived from Shanghai Shenhua in January.

Norwich ended up taking part in in their initial FA Cup quarter-remaining because 1992, but Canaries manager Daniel Farke experienced dampened the temper when he insisted they experienced no opportunity of profitable the levels of competition.

Regardless of Farke’s pessimism, Norwich practically equalised when Ben Godfrey stretched to access Alexander Tettey’s header from Emiliano Buendia’s totally free-kick.

Norwich held urgent and drew degree in the 75th moment when Cantwell’s 20-garden strike swerved absent from gradual-to-respond United keeper Sergio Romero.

Abruptly in the ascendency, Norwich just about received it in the remaining minutes when Buendia shot just earlier the considerably article.

But with extra looming, Fernandes’ exceptional flick observed Ighalo on the edge of the spot and Klose’s panicked reaction, hauling down the Nigerian, brought on a purple card from referee Jonathan Moss.

Krul produced excellent will save to maintain out attempts from United substitutes Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood in a frantic finale.

With 5 subs authorized because the lockdown and an added 1 offered to groups who go to extra in the FA Cup, United develop into the initial English aspect to make 6 adjustments in the similar recreation when Anthony Martial changed Eric Bailly.

United dominated extra and Marcus Rashford’s strike was pushed above by Krul, who produced an even greater help save to quit Maguire’s header.

Maguire was not to be denied and in the 118th moment United’s force eventually instructed as the England defender poked residence from shut variety right after Ighalo flicked on.