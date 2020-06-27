Macworld All-Star Band reunites virtually for a pandemic relief performance

The Macworld All-Star Band’s record goes back again two many years and this yr through the pandemic, the team experienced a reunion for a digital performance to increase funds for COVID-19 relief. Check out out the exciting performance underneath of “Feelin’ Alright.”

Continuing on with its legacy, the Macworld All-Star Band resolved to reunite for a digital recording this yr to increase funds for the MusiCares COVID Aid Fund.

The Macworld All-Star Band is made up of properly-and-lesser-properly-identified Apple journalists and market personalites: Christopher Breen: Keyboard, vocals

Bryan Chaffin: Guitar, vocals

Dave Hamilton: Percussion, vocals

Paul Kent: Guitar, vocals

Chuck La Tournous: Bass, vocals

Bob “Dr. Mac” Levitus: Guitar, vocals

Duane Straub: Bass, vocals

Distribute out all around the US, the band recorded their components from residence even though Dave Hamilton and his daughter blended the audio and Macworld All-Star Band videographer Wally Cherwinski took treatment of the put up-generation.

Check out out the performance of “Feelin’ Alright” initially by Website traffic on the band’s site here including some funky improvisation with the exciting include. You can also come across a backlink to donate to the MusiCares COVID Aid Fund on the Macworld All-Star Band’s web-site.

