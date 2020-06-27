Machine Gun Kelly Gets Shy Talking About Experience Filming Steamy Music Video With Megan Fox

The ‘Bloody Valentine’ rapper has been connected romantically to the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress at any time because her estranged partner Brian Austin Eco-friendly verified they have known as it quits.

–

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly appeared flushed as he explained filming his steamy new songs video clip with Megan Fox.

The MC recruited the “Transformers” actress, whom he is now relationship, to star as his adore desire in his attractive “Bloody Valentine” promo, and he was quizzed about his knowledge doing work with Megan in a video clip job interview on Radio.com on Thursday, June 25.

Even so, the issue appeared to go away Kelly flustered, as his digicam wobbled and his confront turned crimson.

“I mean, obviously… great work experience,” the star, genuine title Colson Baker, teased with a bashful smile.

The “Bad Things” hitmaker then described he persuaded Megan to shoot the songs video clip just a working day just before filming, acquiring by now shared his new songs with the splendor.

“I was playing Megan a lot of the ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ (album) songs and I had made the (casting) call, like, the day before the video,” he specific. “And I was like, ‘Can you come over?’ and we shot the video.”

&#13<br />

Kelly and Megan have been romantically connected because she known as time on her relationship to actor Brian Austin Eco-friendly very last thirty day period (Could).

They publicly shared a kiss although keeping palms in Los Angeles in mid-June, and the rapper subsequently appeared to profess his adore for Megan on Instagram, captioning a collection of pictures from a intimate picnic, “in love.”

He also posted lyrics for “Bloody Valentine” on Twitter, and alluded to his new romance with songs video clip co-star Megan.

“‘I’m calling you girlfriend, what the f**k,'” he wrote, just before remarking, “Life imitated art on that one.”

Megan and Kelly are also co-stars in future motion picture “Midnight in the Switchgrass“.

Fox experienced been married to Eco-friendly, the father of her a few sons, for practically 10 a long time.

Kelly is also father to daughter Casie, 11, from a preceding connection.