Louisiana Cop ‘Brutalizes’ Unarmed Black Man; He Fights Back!! (Graphic Video)

An Alexandria, Louisiana law enforcement officer was caught on online video very last evening, showing up to brutalize an unarmed Black male.

But this online video finished a ton in a different way than most. Listed here the unarmed Black male fought back again versus the intense officer, and the cop finished up flat on his butt.,

MTO Information obtains distinctive footage, and info on the incident.

Listed here is a hyperlink to the online video – warning has violence

The incident started off when a fuel station clerk referred to as the law enforcement on two African American gentlemen. It truly is not distinct why he did so.

When the law enforcement arrived, the officer right away experimented with to spot both equally gentlemen in handcuffs. This motion by the officer does not look to be lawful or constitutional.

Just one of the Black gentlemen agreed to the officer’s intense policing strategies. The other male, 20 yr aged Jonathan Rhodes, questioned the officer – and was satisfied with violence.

The officer grabbed Jonathan by his hair and struck him in the encounter. And that was sufficient to established the 20 yr aged off.

Jonathan fought back again versus the officer, and he received. He knocked the cop on his butt, and started off pounding the intense cop.

Ultimately a team of bystanders broke up the struggle, and Jonathan was taken into custody.

MTO Information verified that Jonathan was billed with battery, resisting arrest, and disarming of a law enforcement officer. He was also billed with misdemeanor trespassing.

We are going to be subsequent up on the tale. . . .

Listed here is a hyperlink to the online video – warning has violence