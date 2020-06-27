‘Lena Waithe Taught Us How To Stand In Our Truth’: Birgundi Baker On Showtime’s ‘The Chi’

( Regional)– “The Chi” is back again on Showtime for period three and supporters of the present will be looking at significantly a lot more of actor Birgundi Baker.

Baker performs Keisha Williams on Lena Waithe’s drama about lifetime in Southside Chicago and turned a sequence standard this period soon after getting a visitor star in seasons one particular and two. The actor is fired up about the beneficial responses she’s gained so considerably about the new period.

“It was tough. I did a big jump from seasons one and two to season three,” mentioned Baker in an job interview with Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I went from being just a guest star to a series regular. Having to tell a really important story took a ton of work and I really enjoyed it. The story is really important and I’m glad the story is getting out.”

When there are quite a few various levels to telling a tale about Chicago, Baker enjoys how “The Chi” focuses on the splendor of the metropolis in the midst of its spectacular storylines.

“I just love how the writers have put these characters together,” mentioned Baker. “Even even though the place is to present the grit and the uncooked actuality of Chicago, they locate lovely strategies to tie in really like and friendship. I assume it is lovely how they blend in these times that also come about in Chicago alongside with other issues.

The actor states that relatives will be a large focal place in period a few and Baker enjoys the planet that Waithe has developed for her and her castmates.

“She has really taught us how to stand in our truth,” mentioned Baker. “She knows who she is and the messages she wants to get out. I think that has rubbed off on all of us.”

“The Chi” is streaming now on Showtime.