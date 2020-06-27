Lecrae Reflects on Pastor Louie Giglio’s Controversial ‘Slavery is White Blessing’ Comments

Instagram

Before this thirty day period, the Christian rapper landed in sizzling h2o for becoming dismissive for the duration of his dialogue about the blessing of slavery with the Stylish-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy and the Atlanta megachurch pastor.

–

Lecrae regrets how he reacted for the duration of his dialogue with Stylish-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy and Atlanta megachurch pastor Louie Giglio, who claimed that slavery was a “white blessing.” Speaking in a latest job interview with “The Morning Hustle”, Lecrae, who been given large backlash for his submissive reaction in in a viral online video of the aforementioned dialogue, admitted if he experienced the possibility to do points in another way, he would.

“Black Twitter came at the kid, I ain’t never got drug like that before that was crazy,” the Christian rapper stated. As to why he was just nodding without having talking up when Giglio created the controversial remarks, Lecrae defined, “This is how it all went down… I am in they property, in they place. I am not in a fantastic headspace, I will be straightforward with you, mainly because I was just on the streets the evening ahead of immediately after Rayshard [Brooks] experienced acquired murdered. They burnt the Wendy’s down, I was out there. I am screaming at law enforcement. I am not in a fantastic headspace. So, I am just making an attempt to be great as I am sitting down in there and not spaz.”

“Lowkey, he was trying to articulate that white people benefitted from slavery. And they hate saying white privilege, but they are privileged,” he additional. “So, lowkey, the slavery part I didn’t really hear, ’cause I wasn’t in a–you know when you there but you’re not there? … But the ‘white blessing’ part I hear, and I was hella uncomfortable.”

“I was trying to be diplomatic and gracious, I tried to course-correct it, but I was probably too diplomatic, you know, for black folks out there,” Lecrae ongoing. “It was all ignorance. It was like, yo, you really don’t–you shouldn’t have had this conversation–first of all you should just be listening. You should be listening and not talking, ’cause you don’t really know what you’re talking about.”

“That was the worst part about was just like, I couldn’t fix half of the stuff and I’m in it. It’s a half a million people watching and I’m just like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ You know what I’m saying? In my brain I’m just thinking, ‘We talking to all these white people who don’t understand, so let me just try to like course-correct it and help y’all understand what this is, and if you listen to the whole thing. I kept saying, ‘I do not speak for all black people,’ ” he additional. “The problem is, I centered myself around talking to half a million white people instead of thinking about the black folks who are voiceless and needed me to represent them in that moment.”

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=wN2lFxpdLCc



Before this thirty day period, Lecrae landed in sizzling h2o for his dialogue about the blessing of slavery with Giglio. In reaction to the backlash, Lecrae took to his Instagram account to make clear himself in a online video, indicating, “First of all, I want you to know I wasn’t OK with it.”

“Even as I sat there, I was very uncomfortable and I was processing on, like, ‘Oh man, how do I — what do I say in light of this?’ It’s been a lot of times where as I’ve navigated white supremacy or racial injustice where I been trying to figure out where I wanted to lash out, honestly, in anger,” he ongoing. He also shared that he finished up acquiring a dialogue with the pastor to “let him know my views and my perspectives. Obviously, I wasn’t OK with it.”