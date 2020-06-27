LA County Reports 2,169 New Coronavirus Cases, 23 New Deaths – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County well being officers noted two,169 new coronavirus situations and 23 new fatalities of Saturday.

The 7-working day typical of everyday new situations is more than one,900, well being authorities explained, which is up from an typical of one,379 two months back.

Out of the 23 fatalities, 12 individuals who died ended up more than the age of 65 a long time aged and 13 individuals experienced fundamental well being problems.

Scenarios proceed to increase throughout the county as screening capability proceeds to improve and remain-at-residence orders are staying comfortable.

“So many people in our community are experiencing loss and sorrow during this pandemic. We think of you every day, and are deeply sorry for your loss,” explained L.A. County Community Overall health Director Barbara Ferrer. “We are at a critical moment in our COVID-19 recovery journey. Over the last few weeks, businesses and public spaces have reopened, and many more people have been out and around others.”

To day, county officers have determined 95,371 beneficial situations of coronavirus, and a complete of three,285 fatalities.

The ideal security from coronavirus is to clean your palms often, keep away from touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed palms, remain at residence if you are unwell, observe actual physical distancing and dress in a clear encounter-masking in community.