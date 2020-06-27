Kim Kardashian Congratulates Her Hubby On His Collaboration With The Gap!

Kanye West designed a title for himself in the trend sector when he designed his Yeezy brand name, and now he’s finding completely ready for a brand name new journey with the Hole!

In an tweet, Kim Kardashian-West expresses just how happy she is of her spouse and all that he is undertaking with this new partnership.

“If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him,” she claims. “You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring #WestDayEver”

As we noted, Kanye’s partnership with the Hole is a 10 12 months offer with the”Yeezy Gap” clothing line, and will make its way to retailers in the course of the 1st fifty percent of 2021.

