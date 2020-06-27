Khloe Kardashian Kicks Off Her 36th Birthday With “Sweet and Beautiful Messages”

Let us elevate a glass to Khloe Kardashian!

The Retaining Up With the Kardashians star is celebrating her 36th birthday on Saturday. And whilst it truly is still early in Los Angeles, in which the Great American founder resides, she’s previously sensation the really like from her enthusiasts and followers.

“Hi you guys!!!! It’s barely 9 AM and I am flooded with so many sweet and beautiful messages,” Khloe shared on Twitter. “I love you guys so much and I could not feel more loved! Thank you 1 million times thank you!! I love you ALL.”

The truth Television set star not only felt the really like from her followers but her well known family members users as very well.

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful soul! Thank you for always being so positive and thoughtful and caring towards everyone always,” Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “You are so loyal and just care so much about everyone around you. Your light glows and I’m so proud to be your sister. I love you forever! Happy Birthday.”