Kelly Clarkson Gives Estranged Husband Shoutout After Winning Her First Daytime Emmy

The ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ host is in excess of the moon as she has been named an Remarkable Leisure Speak Exhibit Host at the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, many thanks to her discuss display.

Kelly Clarkson gave a particular shoutout to her estranged partner Brandon Blackstock as she acknowledged her initially at any time Daytime Emmy.

The 38-calendar year-previous “Catch My Breath” singer received the award for Remarkable Leisure Speak Exhibit Host for the initially time of her “The Kelly Clarkson Exhibit” on Friday, June 26, 2020 night’s digital ceremony.

Getting to Twitter soon after profitable the award, the hitmaker expressed her disbelief at profitable the prize, and thanked her partner – who she submitted for divorce from two months in the past – for “for believing in me & convincing me” to do the display.

“OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won,” Kelly wrote. “I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!” Kelly wrote on Twitter soon after profitable the award.

“I could never have achieved this without my #hometeam so THANK YOU for taking such great care of my babies when I can’t,” she ongoing.

The “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” star concluded by including, “Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant.”

Kelly wed her supervisor, Brandon, in 2013 soon after a whirlwind courtship and they share two kids – 6-calendar year-previous daughter River and 4-calendar year-previous son Remington.

He also has two teenage children from his initially relationship to Melissa Ashworth.