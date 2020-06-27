Katy Perry Dedicates Song of ‘Hope’ to Unborn Daughter

Instagram

The ‘Never Actually Over’ singer writes lady empowerment anthem ‘What Tends to make a Woman’ from her new studio album for her initial baby with fiance Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry‘s new keep track of “What Makes a Woman” is a track of “hope” for her unborn daughter.

The “Daisies” hitmaker is expecting with her initial baby with fiance Orlando Bloom and informed radio station NRJ Lebanon the keep track of tells her baby that there are “no limits on any of her dreams.”

“There is a song on the record called What Makes A Woman that is a hope I have for my future child,” Katy, 35, described. “That she doesn’t have any limits on any of her dreams, or what she wants to be, or who she thinks she is and she can change whenever she wants.”

“She can try everything on if she wants. I think that song is important to me and important for her,” the singer gushed.

The “Firework” star also spoke about an additional forthcoming keep track of titled “Teary Eyed”, which she admitted was really psychological to publish.

She informed iHeartRadio, “It’s really about just dancing through your tears… And I’m like, ‘Wow that really resonates. That slaps, that hits hard for me right now. So I’m excited for it. I’m excited for all of it.”

The new tracks are from Katy’s forthcoming fifth studio album, which follows standalone tracks “Never Really Over”, “Small Talk”, “Harleys In Hawaii”, and “Never Worn White”.