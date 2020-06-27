Juvenile Sexually Assaulted At Powderhorn Park Homeless Encampment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A juvenile has been sexually assaulted at a Minneapolis homeless encampment.

A Park and Recreation Board spokeswoman advised a Minneapolis-primarily based newspaper the assault occurred at 1 of the encampments in south Minneapolis’ Powderhorn Park community.

The folks who took the target to the healthcare facility did not simply call law enforcement. Employees at Abbott Northwestern Medical center known as park law enforcement early Friday. Park law enforcement are investigating but have manufactured no arrests.

Tents started out showing in the park previously this thirty day period. Some folks started out migrating to the park right after they have been evicted from a makeshift shelter inside of a Minneapolis resort numerous blocks absent. At the very least 200 tents have been not long ago pitched there.

