Justice Department Warns Of Fraudulent Face Mask ‘Exempt’ Cards – Dallas / Fort Worth

() – The U.S. Department of Justice is warning citizens about fraudulent playing cards, postings and flyers that assert exemption from carrying experience masks in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In accordance to officers, the fraudulent products point out the People with Disabilities Act and consist of the Justice Department’s seal. They also assert to be from the “Freedom to Breathe Agency,” which is not a govt company, officers stated.

One particular of these playing cards that was posted by the section reads: “Wearing a face mask posses a mental and/or physical risk to me. Under the Americans with Disability Act (ADA), I am not required to disclose my condition to you.”

“Do not be fooled by the chicanery and misappropriation of the DOJ eagle,” stated U.S. Legal professional Matthew G.T. Martin of North Carolina stated. “These cards do not carry the force of law.”

The warning will come as experience mask ordinances ended up set into location in regions like North Texas, which is observing a surge in new COVID-19 circumstances.

So considerably, Dallas and Tarrant counties have issued specifications for experience masks inside of companies in an energy to suppress the distribute.