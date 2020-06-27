Jojo Siwa Says Goodbye to Her Blonde Hair and Debuts a Major Transformation

JoJo Siwa is that you?!

The 17-yr-outdated star just kissed her famous blonde hair goodbye and uncovered a significant makeover on Instagram. On Friday night time, the YouTube feeling confirmed off her hair transformation, in which she uncovered her brunette shade.

“wait for it…..,” she captioned her limited online video clip.

In the footage, JoJo stepped into frame rocking her well known aspect ponytail with a large pink bow accent. You know, the regular. Quickly following, she walked absent and remaining viewers in suspense.

It was not lengthy in advance of she entered the space and confirmed off her new ‘do. She uncovered her brunette hair and gave it some quantity with her free curls. She however stored her signature design, and parted her hair to the aspect.

This isn’t really the initial time in current months the 17-yr-outdated star has switched up her appears. In advance of her birthday in Could, she took down her well known ponytail to permit her hair operate wild and free of charge. She rocked beachy waves for her specific working day.