JoJo Siwa Dyed Her Hair Brunette

“I’m not gonna do it…I did it.”
And, between other issues, she’s acknowledged for her signature search — blonde hair in a ponytail with a huge-ass bow.
It really is SO signature, in actuality, that when she even wears it down, it really is information.
Properly, maintain on to your hats due to the fact not only is the ponytail long gone, but the blonde is long gone, as well. YEP, JoJo is brunette now!
The 17-12 months-aged YouTuber exposed her new search in a TikTok that she shared on Instagram.
“Girl don’t do it, I’m not gonna do it,” a blonde JoJo mouthed (pursuing a well-liked TikTok development in which persons share their transformations) ahead of expressing, “I did it,” revealing her new darker locks.
In an additional vid, she danced to Miley Cyrus’ “Can’t Be Tamed,” when flaunting her new search.
And once more in a 3rd video clip with good friend and fellow dancer, Beth Ann Robinson.
JoJo has just lately been incredibly vocal about her look/persona and criticism of persons expressing she really should “act her age,” to which she stated, “People think this is me ‘changing’…LOL NOPE! I love who I am!”
And while she’s definitely the very same man or woman no make a difference her hairstyle, you will find no denying this is a main transformation.
What do you believe of JoJo’s new search? Inform us in the remarks!
Each day
Hold up with the most recent day-to-day excitement with the Each day publication!