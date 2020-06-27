JoJo Siwa Claps Back at ‘Irresponsible’ Blackface Allegations Over Her ‘Nonstop’ Music Video

The previous ‘Dance Moms’ star denies that a dancer in her songs online video is donning blackface, professing that it really is element of her animal costume to match the circus topic of the clip.

Amid mounting criticisms about celebrities’ racist behaviors, some persons tried using to drag JoJo Siwa into it as a single of the alleged offenders. But they have seemingly resolved their allegations to the improper goal as the singer/dancer has denied any wrongdoings.

The allegations stemmed from the 17-calendar year-old’s songs online video for “Nonstop”, which she launched on June 19. Persons claimed that a younger dancer in the clip, which has circus topic, was donning blackface, whilst in simple fact she was dressing up as a circus animal.

Environment the report straight, JoJo posted a prolonged assertion on her Instagram site on Friday, June 26 to slam “irresponsible” reviews and posts about her as she thinks that “everyone seems to rush to conclusions without having all of the facts.”

“I would like to address the music video that we shot for ‘NONSTOP’ in February. We’re talking about kids dressing up as circus animals! No one in my video is wearing blackface,” she wrote. “It’s awful that anyone’s mind would even go there. Kids dressing in animal costumes, having their faces painted to look like animals, acting the part. There were zebras, tigers, dogs, clowns, mermaids, everything.”

Stressing her stance in the Black Life Make a difference motion, the previous “Dance Mothers” star claimed, “I’ve addressed Black Lives Matter issues previously on my social media, I will say it again for the ones in the back, Black Lives Matter, today, tomorrow, yesterday and forever. I’m on the right side of history here. Stop trying to make this about something it isn’t.”

She went on addressing her prior article, in which she declared that she blocked some persons on social media. “My instagram post yesterday had absolutely nothing to do with the criticism I received on my music video ‘NONSTOP.’ I blocked certain people online and stopped following others because I was tired of seeing the personal hate on me,” she spelled out.

“Some people will do anything for attention and that includes being mean,” so the “Boomerang” hitmaker ongoing. “People were sending me really horrible and disgusting messages about my appearance, my sexuality, my content, and overall just being hateful.”

She concluded her assertion with a information to her “real fans,” producing, “I love my real fans and am so grateful for their love and support. Instead of trying to drag everyone down, let’s be positive and come back like a boomerang.”

A single working day just before, on Thursday, JoJo declared that she blocked specific persons who “are bossing me around, telling me who to follow, what to post, what to like, what to say, what to do, everything.” She declared, “This is my instagram and anyone who is going to be mean is NOT going to be allowed on here.”

“It’s not about what you do on social media it’s about what you do in real life,” she additional. “I said it best when I was 12 ‘Hide behind the screen cause their just so mean. but we don’t play it like that, we don’t even fight back’….. and now this is for everyone who is being kind right now…. thank you! I really do see your posts, I really do read your captions, and I really do appreciate them. More than you know.”