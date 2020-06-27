Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Join Others in Quibi’s ‘The Princess Bride’ Remake

WENN

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have teamed up with Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, and Tiffany Haddish to characteristic in a exceptional distant remake of “The Princess Bride“.

Director Jason Reitman has taken cost of the gender-bending job, for which the stars self-filmed scenes making use of their mobile telephones, with Jonas participating in the titular character, aka Buttercup, and Turner, who is expecting with the couple’s very first baby, portraying the function of Westley, designed popular by Cary Elwes in the beloved 1987 film.

Other artists contributing to the revamp incorporate Elijah Wooden, Jon Hamm, Jack Black, Josh Gad, Andy Serkis, Diego Luna, Taika Waititi, David Oyelowo, Keegan-Michael Important, Patton Oswalt, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis, with stars investing off roles all through scenes.

Rob Reiner, who directed the unique, will also reunite with actor Fred Savage to reprise their sections of The Grandfather and The Grandson, respectively, 33 yrs right after the fantasy adventure’s launch.

Chapters of the remake will stream on cellular system Quibi and be introduced each and every working day for two months from Monday, June 29.

In addition to entertaining supporters, “The Princess Bride” job will also profit movie star chef Jose Andres’ Globe Central Kitchen area meals charity, feeding these in require for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, as Quibi bosses have pledged $one million (£810,000) to the result in.