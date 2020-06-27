Jason Jennings Adaptive Field continues to provide platform, opportunities for ballplayers with disabilities

By
Matilda Coleman
LAKEWOOD — As the lone baseball diamond in Colorado with a rubberized area, Jason Jennings Adaptive Field is exactly where the Wonder League of Metro Denver hosts aggressive and leisure game titles for all those with disabilities.

It is also a area exactly where absolutely everyone, from contributors to volunteers to league organizers, receives a opportunity to expand into, and together with of, the countrywide pastime — irrespective of the bodily or mental restrictions confronted by all those enjoying the match.

“No matter what kind of a hit these kids get, they light up like a Christmas tree, whether it’s a big hit to the outfield or a tiny little blip barely past home plate,” mentioned Monica Greenfield, whose 17-yr-previous son Matthew has been enjoying at the area for 9 yrs. “It doesn’t matter if they’re in a wheelchair being pushed, or if they’re like our son who can walk and run but it’s not a typical run. You just can’t help but smile watching these kids play, and neither can they.”

LAKEWOOD, CO – JUNE 26: Jason Jennings Adaptive Field at the Daniel L. Schaefer Athletic Sophisticated June 25, 2020. (Picture by Andy Cross/)

Developed in 2006, Jennings (then the team’s No. one commencing pitcher), the Rockies and non-public donors elevated about $400,000 for the original building of the area, in accordance to Wonder League of Metro Denver president Jim Morgan. Jennings donated $50,000 and the Rockies chipped in yet another $50,000 to match.

Jennings mentioned he and the team’s contribution was labored into his arbitration deal the earlier offseason. The area was 1 of 58 youth and significant college diamonds created by the Rockies as element of their “Field of Dreams” method from 1995 to 2009.

“It was really the first time I’d seen the concept of the rubberized surface all over and the flat bases that were accessible to anyone,” Jennings recalled. “It was a no-brainer for me to be involved in it and it’s still an honor to have my name permanently fixated with that field. Hopefully long after I’m gone down the road, it will still be there, and people will probably have to Google me but the impact of the field will be clear.”

