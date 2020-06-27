Jada Pinkett Smith And Jaden React To Shane Dawson Sexualizing Willow

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

This 7 days, YouTuber Shane Dawson posted a 20-moment online video apologizing for expressing the N-phrase, performing blackface, and joking about pedophilia, among the other factors.

Times prior to the online video was uploaded, a incredibly disturbing clip resurfaced of Shane pretending to masturbate to a poster of a then 11-yr-aged Willow Smith.

On Saturday, Willow’s mom and actor Jada Pinkett Smith dealt with the resurfaced clip, tweeting straight at Shane.


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Photos

“I’m done with the excuses,” she wrote.

Willow’s brother and actor/rapper Jaden Smith retweeted his mom, and also named out the 31-yr-aged in a collection of tweets.


Amy Sussman / Getty Photos

“Shane Dawson, I am disgusted by you,” he tweeted.

SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 12 months Previous Lady WHO Occurs TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST Matter FROM Humorous AND NOT Ok IN THE SLIGHTEST Little bit.

“You sexualizing an 11-year-old girl who happens to be my sister is the furthest thing from funny and not okay in the slightest bit,” Jaden ongoing.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Photos

“This man was also doing blackface on the regular,” he included with a bunch of facepalm emoji. Jaden then urged the youth to “support creators who support us and our morals,” including that, “this is not okay.”

This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️. As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay.

This Person Was Also Undertaking Black Experience On The Common&#x1f926&#x1f3fe&#x200d&#x2642&#xfe0f&#x1f926&#x1f3fe&#x200d&#x2642&#xfe0f&#x1f926&#x1f3fe&#x200d&#x2642&#xfe0f. As The Youth We Will need To Assistance Creators Who Assistance Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Ok.

In a individual tweet, Jaden wrote that he was “screaming at the leading of [his] lungs.”

Shane has but to apologize straight to the Smith loved ones.

Every day

Retain up with the most up-to-date day-to-day excitement with the Every day publication!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR