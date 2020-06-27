Jada Pinkett Smith And Jaden React To Shane Dawson Sexualizing Willow

This 7 days, YouTuber Shane Dawson posted a 20-moment online video apologizing for expressing the N-phrase, performing blackface, and joking about pedophilia, among the other factors.
Times prior to the online video was uploaded, a incredibly disturbing clip resurfaced of Shane pretending to masturbate to a poster of a then 11-yr-aged Willow Smith.
On Saturday, Willow’s mom and actor Jada Pinkett Smith dealt with the resurfaced clip, tweeting straight at Shane.
“I’m done with the excuses,” she wrote.
Willow’s brother and actor/rapper Jaden Smith retweeted his mom, and also named out the 31-yr-aged in a collection of tweets.
“Shane Dawson, I am disgusted by you,” he tweeted.
“You sexualizing an 11-year-old girl who happens to be my sister is the furthest thing from funny and not okay in the slightest bit,” Jaden ongoing.
“This man was also doing blackface on the regular,” he included with a bunch of facepalm emoji. Jaden then urged the youth to “support creators who support us and our morals,” including that, “this is not okay.”
In a individual tweet, Jaden wrote that he was “screaming at the leading of [his] lungs.”
Shane has but to apologize straight to the Smith loved ones.
