Itasha Brunson Tries To Murder Her Kids On Facebook! (Graphic Video)

Itasha Brunson, a mom from Holly Springs, Mississippi, is thought to have tried suicide wither youngsters although reside streaming on Fb Reside, MTO Information has realized.

The mom of 5, logged on to Fb reside yesterday to share her frustrations about lifestyle immediately after exploring her boyfriend is married. She enable her followers know she was organizing to dedicate suicide by driving into visitors.

Listed here is the video clip of Itasha, alongside with her young children (induce warning)

Hyperlink TO Video clip OF ITASHA Trying SUICIDE

She explained her mom would get fantastic treatment of her youngsters, but she needed another person “come with her.” She resolved to only get her two daughters. Allegedly the at minimum just one of the daughter’s in the auto is his youngster.

She did in fact have a auto wreck and she and the youngsters are in the medical center. She and just one youngster are explained to be good, although a different is explained to be in vital affliction.

Soon after her incident, Itasha posted on Fb and explained: “Dont nobody have the right to judge me. Yall not in my shoes. I love my babies and wont do nothing to harm them and anybody who knows me knows that. At least im honest on my reasons so could everybody stop bashing me. It was an accident!”