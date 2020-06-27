Interfaith Group Demands OC Nightclub Remove Hindu, Buddhist Statues From Foundation Room Nightclubs – Los Angeles

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A team of interfaith spiritual leaders is urging Are living Country Amusement to eliminate and apologize for what they say are “sacred icons” of a few faiths that are on show in upscale nightclubs in Orange County and throughout the state.

In a joint assertion, the coalition led by Greek Orthodox Priest Stephen Karcher, Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, Buddhist Priest Matthew T. Fisher, Jewish Rabbi Elizabeth Webb Beyer, and Jain chief Sulekh C. Jain explained that inserting the remarkably revered Hindu-Buddhist-Jain icons in Foundation Room nightclubs was ” quite disrespectful” and “prone to desecration by patrons”.

Foundation Room nightclubs, aspect of the “House of Blues” community of Beverly Hills-primarily based Are living Country Amusement, are found in Anaheim, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, New Orleans.

The coalition also urged Are living Country Amusement CEO Michael Rapino and Chairman Gregory Maffei to also provide a “formal apology to upset Hindu-Buddhist-Jain communities for this insensitivity”.

Citing descriptions of Foundation Room golf equipment that incorporate “haven for high-end hedonists looking for a wickedly good time” that can “suit any desire – no matter how wicked”, the team explained the statues had been “meant to be worshiped in temples or home shrines and not to be thrown around loosely in a night-club for dramatic effects or mercantile/other agenda.”

Foundation Room Anaheim has been shut due to the fact March because of to the coronavirus pandemic. It was not very clear no matter if any other places all over the U.S. experienced responded to the team.

Statues in Southern California and all over the U.S. have been vandalized, defaced and eliminated in the wake of the nationwide George Floyd protests very last thirty day period.