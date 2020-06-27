House fire in Soweto claim lives of woman, girl

A household fire has killed two and wounded one more in Soweto on Saturday, 26 June 202.

A household fire in Soweto has killed two men and women and wounded one more on Saturday, in accordance to ER24.

The result in of the fire is unfamiliar.

Law enforcement and firefighting authorities ended up on the scene to examine the result in.

A household fire has claimed the lives of a lady, considered to be in her 40s, and a youthful girl in Meadowlands, Soweto on Friday evening.

In accordance to ER24 spokesperson, Ross Campbell, a 12-12 months-previous boy survived the fire with minimal accidents.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on scene at 01:15 to uncover the neighborhood Fireplace Office as very well as provincial EMS in attendance. The fire experienced by now been extinguished by the Fireplace Office.

“Sadly, both equally the grownup lady and the girl experienced died as a end result of the fire and ended up declared lifeless by the provincial Crisis Clinical Support ALS on scene,” Campbell mentioned in a assertion on Saturday.

He included that the boy was handled at Bheki Mlangeni Medical center.

“The result in of the fire is unfamiliar to ER24, but the Fireplace Office as very well as SAPS ended up on-scene for investigations,” Campbell mentioned.