Honeywell To Close Coon Rapid Plant In August; Dozens Of Jobs To Be Eliminated

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — Honeywell Intercontinental states it will shut its plant in Coon Rapids in August and remove dozens of work.

The business states it is consolidating the plant’s operate into other U.S. functions.

The Coon Rapids plant used 212, but the business states some workers have retired, transferred or located other work given that it explained to them of the ideas to shut final yr.

Honeywell spokesman Scott Sayres did not have an specific quantity of workers influenced, but explained it is a lot less than 200.

The Coon Rapids spot mainly helps make sensors utilized in GPS units for the aerospace marketplace.

