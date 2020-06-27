Hollywood’s Musso & Frank Grill Reopens With New Safety Guidelines – Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Famous cafe Musso & Frank Grill reopened their doorways Friday.

The Hollywood scorching place has been shut considering that March when the coronavirus shutdowns commenced.

Like comparable institutions, the cafe will have some new recommendations in area.

Rather of a valet having your keys, an attendant will tutorial motorists to parking places.

Visitors will be seated at each other booth in purchase to actual physical length by themselves.

The cafe will not provide teams more substantial than 6 individuals, and the eating potential will be established at a greatest of 60%.

Confront masks will also be expected and any person exhibiting signs or symptoms of COVID-19 will be requested to go away.

Consumers should make on-line reservations prior to arriving due to the fact of Musso & Frank’s modified several hours of procedure. Reservations can be manufactured at mussoandfrank.com/reservations.

Musso & Frank Grill, which opened in 1919, is Hollywood’s oldest cafe and has been a well-known stomping floor for Hollywood’s most important stars, which include Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin, Clark Gable, Alfred Hitchcock, Lauren Bacall, Elizabeth Taylor, Jack Nicholson and The Rolling Stones.