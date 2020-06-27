Historical Figures Transformed Into Modern-Day People

Her modernization of Mumtaz Mahal — the girl for whom the Taj Mahal was designed — was also difficult due to the fact it was primarily based on a quite stylized portrait. Saladin claims, “I’ve finally figured out how to translate stylization into more of a realistic portrait, which opens up a lot of doors. Many cultures portray their leaders as more of a stylized ‘essence’ rather than a photorealistic image, which has presented a huge challenge for me. Now that I’ve improved my skills, I’m getting better at navigating those.”