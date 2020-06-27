Health Officials Want You To Know `Face Mask Exempt’ Cards Are Fake – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities Friday issued a warning about bogus playing cards circulating on the web that assert they offer an exemption from point out and neighborhood orders to use a experience mask.

Los Angeles County overall health officers unveiled pictures of what they say are pretend “Face Mask Exempt” playing cards, just one of which is laminated and states in daring print, “I AM EXEMPT FROM ANY ORDINANCE REQUIRING FACE MASK USAGE IN PUBLIC.”

The playing cards alert that any individual harassing the card holder could be subject matter to Division of Justice penalties and fines of up to $150,000.

“These flyers and cards are NOT from a government agency and are not endorsed by the Department of Justice or any Los Angeles County department,” in accordance to the county Division of General public Health Twitter website page.

Beneath a statewide buy issued final 7 days, fabric experience coverings are expected to be worn whenever people are close to other folks not from their residence, other than by young children below two and people with healthcare situations that stop use of a experience masking.

Individuals orders have not been devoid of controversy, as sheriff’s departments in Orange, Sacramento, Tulare, Fresno and Calaveras counties declared they will not implement the buy.