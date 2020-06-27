Happy Birthday, Khloe Kardashian! Celebrate By Looking Back at Her Cutest Pics With Daughter True

Happy birthday, Khloe Kardashian!

These days, Saturday, Jun. 27 marks the Retaining Up With the Kardashians star’s 36th birthday. And although the Revenge Physique host has a great deal to rejoice nowadays, it truly is risk-free to say that her ideal present to-day is her two-yr-outdated daughter, True Thompson.

Khloe and ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their daughter into the earth in April 2018. Even though the fact Tv set star and the NBA athlete are no lengthier a pair, they make an energetic hard work to co-guardian their daughter.

And, from what we have noticed on social media, the mom-daughter duo are ideal buddies. No matter whether their experiencing some pool time or browsing with prolonged household users, Khloe and True are constantly smiling shiny on social media.

“You are literally my entire world! I can’t believe you are TWO!!” the Fantastic American mogul wrote again in April. “You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl.”

We are certain if True could publish, she’d pen a very similar information for Khloe nowadays.