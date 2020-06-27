Google to add background blur, captioning, and low-light mode to Meet video calls

Google Meet is functioning on many new attributes that will match its opponents, such as permitting customers to add photographs or a blur impact to backgrounds on video calls, 9to5 Google documented. As they can on rival videoconferencing platforms Zoom and Microsoft Groups, customers will be capable to possibly pick their individual picture or choose from many default choices.

Google verified to The Verge that in addition to background blur and background substitution photographs, actual-time captioning, low-light mode, hand-increasing, and a tile look at of up to 49 conference members will be rolled out to the shopper variation of Meet. The business did not give facts about when the modifications would be offered, but 9to5 Google documented Meet was presently previewing some of the impending attributes for its training and company consumers.

Google built-in Meet into Gmail past thirty day period, introducing a sidebar website link and generating conferences of up to 100 folks with no time restrictions offered to any person with a Google account. It is functioning to capture up with videoconferencing juggernaut Zoom, which has been the major videoconferencing application for folks functioning and mastering remotely throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Google and Microsoft are commencing to capture up to Zoom Microsoft has developed its Groups application to 75 million day-to-day lively customers, the business explained in April. And Meet just lately surpassed 100 million day-to-day Meet conference members, in accordance to Google.