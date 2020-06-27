Go read this ProPublica story about a scheme to relabel non-medical masks for emergency workers

As the coronavirus unfold throughout the US this spring, authorities warned folks not to buy N95 respirator masks, lest they add to a lack of the masks for healthcare staff. The N95 respirators are deemed the most successful masks to filter out droplets in the air that could transmit the virus. Web-sites like Amazon suspended income of N95 masks to the common community and cracked down on sellers who experimented with to promote counterfeit variations.

But a ProPublica investigation uncovered an procedure in Texas that was repackaging masks marked as “prohibited” for healthcare use into unlabeled luggage. A male who answered an advert for a TaskRabbit gig explained to ProPublica what he witnessed:

…5 or 6 other “Taskers” earning about $20 an hour ended up ripping Chinese masks out of plastic luggage and stuffing them into new types that ended up equivalent but for just one probably fatal big difference. The aged deals ended up labeled in all caps “MEDICAL USE PROHIBITED,” which means not to be applied by medical professionals and nurses who will need the strongest defense from little particles carrying the novel coronavirus. The new luggage, meant to make their way to Texas hospitals, just omitted that warning.

In accordance to ProPublica, the folks driving the operation— a Silicon Valley trader and his organization partner— applied TaskRabbit and payments in excess of Venmo to relabel the masks with the intent of marketing them to emergency workers in Texas. They experienced a stockpile of KN95 masks designed in China, which are comparable to the N95s designed by 3M, but which frequently are unsuccessful to go regulatory inspection for use in the US.

The six-foot stack of containers ended up labeled as coming from a Chinese maker, Guangzhou Aiyinmei Co. Ltd., which experienced been determined by the Food and drug administration as just one of the businesses generating ineffective KN95s. The masks filter as very little as 39% of particles, in accordance to screening by the Facilities for Condition Manage and Avoidance. They are so ineffective that Canada issued a remember. The Food and drug administration experienced swiftly accepted them and other people for well being treatment use at the starting of the pandemic, but it transformed its head past thirty day period, even as tens of millions of the masks circulated in the US.

There was evidently some confusion about no matter if KN95 masks ended up authorized in the US or not, due to the fact the Food and drug administration experienced transformed its assistance on their use. In the long run, many thanks in component to ProPublica reporter J. David Swaine’s probing, the procedure did not promote any of its repackaged masks to shoppers in the US. But the short article demonstrates the gaping holes in our healthcare offer chain and is an instance of the form of dogged reporting on infuriating subjects that is ProPublica’s trademark. Go examine it out right here.