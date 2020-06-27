Gerard Butler Working on ‘Fantastic Idea’ for ‘Angel Has Fallen’ Sequel

Millennium Movies

The Mike Banning depicter has previously prepared a fourth installment of his ‘Fallen’ motion motion picture franchise only a 12 months immediately after the 3rd movie was unveiled in 2019.

Gerard Butler previously has a “fantastic” plot in thoughts for the fourth instalment in his “Fallen” motion motion picture franchise.

The 50-12 months-previous actor has performed U.S. Key Support agent Mike Banning 3 occasions on monitor, in “Olympus Has Fallen“, “London Has Fallen“, and “Angel Has Fallen“, to day.

Now he thinks the time is correct for one more movie immediately after previous year’s 2019 3rd in the collection.

He tells Enjoyment Weekly, “I think with everything going on, we need him (his character, Mike). He needs to come back. Yeah, I think you will be seeing another. We’re toying away with another really fantastic idea that we’re working on at the moment that obviously we can’t say too much about.”

In the 1st movie in 2013, Banning was trapped within the White Residence as he attempted to help save America’s President from a kidnapping, just before he saved entire world leaders from assassination in London in the adhere to-up, and cleared his identify immediately after staying framed in “Angel Has Fallen”.

Butler is also arranging a sequel to his 2018 heist movie “Den of Robbers” and is previously enthusiastic about the script from director Christian Gudegast.

“It’s a fun ride, spreading across North America into Europe and the diamond district of Marseilles (France),” he suggests of options for the movie. “It’s very cool and has a more European vibe this time.”