Four San Jose Police Officers Placed On Leave Amid Investigation Of Racist Facebook Posts – San Francisco

SAN JOSE ( SF) — Four energetic San Jose law enforcement officers ended up put on administrative depart Saturday as the section introduced an investigation into a “closed” Facebook team wherever racist responses and posts ended up produced.

The section has also requested the FBI to be a part of the investigation.

“Four of our officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted,” explained Officer Gina Tepoorten, the department’s spokesperson, in an e mail to KPIX five. “The San Jose Police Department will be seeking assistance from the FBI regarding this matter.”

On Friday night time, the San Jose Police Officers Affiliation issued a assertion that various energetic and retired San Jose law enforcement officers participated in the Facebook team.

SJ POA president Paul Kelly explained in the assertion: “I am announcing tonight that I am taking swift action against any member of the SJPOA that has participated in this online ring of hate because there is zero room in our department or our profession for racists, bigots or those that enable them…”

The personal Facebook team was initial uncovered by an individual boasting to be the spouse of a Bay Place legislation enforcement officer and the troubling responses ended up printed in an write-up posted Friday on the on-line web site Medium.

The write-up factors to a variety of general public and personal Facebook posts mocking “Black Lives Matter” — describing users as “racist idiots” and “enemies.” One particular person condemns any Facebook close friends who assist or take part in the motion.

There are also posts mocking protesters. One particular person wrote: “black lives don’t really matter.” Customers of the Muslim group are also the subject matter of quite a few posts. One particular individual wrote: “I say re-purpose the hijabs into nooses” and additional a smiling emoji.

Kelly explained his firm would file fees to expel the officers collaborating in the Facebook team from the law enforcement union.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo explained any energetic-obligation officers included must be fired.

“I demand and expect a full investigation and further expect that racist, anti-Muslim or menacing comments expressed by any current SJPD officer will be met with termination,” the mayor wrote in a assertion.

Santa Clara County District Lawyer Jeff Rosen condemned the officers in a assertion Friday night time.

“What I just read sickened me and made me sick for our entire community. No one who expresses these type of disgusting, racist comments should ever wear a badge. This Office’s Conviction Integrity Unit will immediately begin a comprehensive review of every case in which these officers – active or retired – played a role. Anyone who writes this kind of trash has no role in our criminal justice system.”

San Jose law enforcement main Eddie Garcia also responded late Friday night time, stating in a assertion: “While I have no control over what former employees post online, I can voice my outrage after hearing about these comments made online. Any current employee involved with bigoted activity online will promptly be investigated and held accountable to the fullest extent in my power.”

