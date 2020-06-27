Former USC Assistant Coach Phil Krueger Dies, Helped Build ’67 National Championship Team – Los Angeles

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Phil Krueger, who assisted construct a dominant protection as an assistant for 1967 nationwide winner Southern California and later on turned portion of the 1st coaching workers in Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ heritage, has died. He was 90.

Krueger died Monday at his property, his household stated.

Competent in all phases of the sport, Krueger coached offense, protection and specific groups through far more than a few many years in the NFL and school. He was the head mentor at Fresno Condition and Utah Condition, heading 31-22, and an assistant at Illinois.

Krueger moved from the industry to Tampa Bay’s entrance business office and used 10 many years as an government, regarded for his ability in negotiating contracts. He was employed as the Buccaneers’ 1st normal supervisor in 1991 — prior to that, the team’s coaches designed the participant conclusions.

Krueger labored below famed head mentor John McKay at USC and Tampa Bay. Krueger’s fellow assistant at equally areas was long run a few-time Tremendous Bowl winner Joe Gibbs.

Gibbs and Krueger had been lodge roommates when Southern Cal performed on the street.

“I have a lot of great memories from being on the same coaching staff with Phil,” Gibbs stated this 7 days. “He was very bright. A sharp guy with a great sense of humor. He was one of those guys that you always enjoyed being around.”

Krueger’s occupation route was established early on when he switched from grammar to the gridiron. He was instructing English at a large college in Arizona when he took above the soccer system, and later on landed a work as an assistant mentor at Extended Seashore Metropolis Higher education.

Krueger was a defensive assistant at USC from 1966-70. In 1967, the Trojans went 10-one — keeping 7 opponents to 7 factors or significantly less — and received the nationwide title.

“My favorite coach of all time,” previous Southern Cal and longtime NFL linebacker Charlie Weaver stated Saturday from his property in Fresno, California. “He recruited me out of junior college and I couldn’t wait to get to USC to play under the tutelage of Coach Krueger.”

In 1970, Weaver, Krueger and the Trojans had been portion of one particular of most major school soccer game titles at any time. A thoroughly built-in USC squad went to Birmingham and defeat Bear Bryant’s all-white Alabama group 42-21 in a matchup not almost as near as the last rating indicated.

“Coach Krueger had us prepared to play, it was a beatdown,” Weaver recalled.

Element of the vaunted “Wild Bunch” defensive entrance at USC, Weaver stated he stayed in near contact with Krueger following their school times.

“We spoke at least once a year,” he stated. “What a great man.”

Krueger joined McKay in 1976 on the enlargement Buccaneers as an offensive backfield assistant, and they endured an -14 time. Krueger was coaching linebackers the subsequent 12 months when the Bucs started off out -12 ahead of ending with two wins, like a victory above St. Louis in the last sport.

Gibbs was on that Cardinals workers and was allow go following the time. Krueger assisted pave Gibbs’ go to Tampa Bay.

Krueger labored on specific groups when the Bucs designed their 1st playoff overall look, achieving the NFC title sport in the 1979 time, and turned an assistant to operator Hugh Culverhouse in 1981.

Krueger still left the Bucs following one particular time as GM, but did not give up soccer. Immediately after relocating to Florida to be in the vicinity of his daughter, Krueger used a few many years as a guide to a professional group in Tokyo, the Kajima Deers.

Born in LaSalle, Illinois, Krueger grew up in St. Louis and performed soccer at Southeast Missouri Condition. He was a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Military, serving in the Korean War and earning the Bronze Star.

“Phil Krueger was tough.. the reason I couldn’t get a date in high school (that’s my story),” daughter Kristi Krueger, a longtime anchor at WPLG-Tv set in Miami, posted on Fb. “But my friends loved ‘Big Phil’ and he loved them. Dad was a brilliant writer and the reason I love poetry.”

Krueger is survived by his spouse of 59 many years, Kathy, daughter Kristi and two grandchildren. The household requested that any donations be designed in Krueger’s title to the Alzheimer’s Affiliation.

