Ford Brings Wireless CarPlay to the 2021 F-150 Pickup

Ford’s F-collection pickup is the very best-offering car in the U.S., and previous evening the carmaker unveiled the redesigned 2021 F-150, which contains Ford’s new SYNC four infotainment method with wi-fi CarPlay and Android Automobile.

Ford introduced SYNC four previous Oct, with the very first introduced car to incorporate it currently being the future electrical Mustang Mach-E. With the F-150, Ford will be kicking off inclusion of the new method in its far more mainstream car lineup.

The 2021 F-150 will come with SYNC four and wi-fi ‌CarPlay‌ typical, but there are two unique dimensions of infotainment screens obtainable: an eight-inch display that is typical on the decreased XL and XLT trims and a much larger 12-inch display that is obtainable as a bundle choice on the XLT trim and typical on Lariat and increased trims.



Wireless ‌CarPlay‌ has been comparatively gradual to trickle out and has mainly been constrained to high quality manufacturers like BMW, Porsche, and Audi, despite the fact that we are on the cusp of looking at substantially broader rollouts with Ford, GM, and Fiat Chrysler all asserting assistance for the element in decide on 2021 styles launching later on this calendar year.

In addition to wi-fi ‌CarPlay‌ and Android Automobile with SYNC four, the F-150 contains a quantity of other technological innovation enhancements this kind of as typical above-the-air updates that can boost overall performance, increase new attributes, and lessen required upkeep and repairs above time.

The F-150 also contains numerous of the driver-support systems that have grow to be typical in new several years, and in the 3rd quarter of 2021 will acquire a computer software update to assistance Energetic Push Aid, which will enable for palms-cost-free driving on above 100,000 miles of divided highways all through the U.S. and Canada.

The 2021 F-150 will begin rolling out to sellers this tumble.