Florence Pugh Apologizes for Her Past “Cultural Appropriation” Actions

She ongoing, “It was true. I could see how Black culture was being so obviously exploited. I was defensive and confused, white fragility coming out, plain and simple.”

Florence also mirrored on her use of henna and putting on bindis as a child following she grew to become shut with an Indian store proprietor.

“She was excited to share her culture and I was excited to learn,” the Tiny Females actress described of her bond with the store proprietor. “There wasn’t a summer where I didn’t henna my hands, feet, my family’s hands and feet, my friends—I was obsessed.”

She later on understood that “no one cared about the origin, a culture was being abused for profit.”

“I felt embarrassed. I felt sadness for the small family-run Indian shops all over the country, seeing their culture and religion cheapened everywhere,” Florence explained. “I thought because I was taught about it differently, I was an exception…”

Including, “I in fact was not currently being respectful in how I was working with it. I wore this society on my conditions only, to get-togethers, at evening meal. I as well was disrespecting the magnificence of the faith that experienced been taught to me all those a long time in the past.”