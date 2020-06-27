Five people shot in Aurora on Friday night

Five people have been shot Friday night in Aurora and law enforcement mentioned early indications are that two teams have been capturing at every other.

The 5 people strike by gunfire have been taken to an location medical center.

The capturing took place north of Del Mar Park at 698 Peoria St., in accordance to law enforcement.

five people shot in close proximity to 698 N. Peoria St. All have been transported to the medical center. Early info is that two teams have been capturing at every other. Officers are on scene. Updates below. pic.twitter.com/jPktJHu0VG — Aurora Law enforcement Dept. 👮🏼‍♀️👮🏾‍♂️😷 (@AuroraPD) June 27, 2020

The handle is a Preserve A Great deal grocery shop.

Law enforcement mentioned all 5 shot are anticipated to endure. Investigators on Friday night have been not seeking for any extra suspects in the incident. An investigation is ongoing.