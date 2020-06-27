Fire Burns San Jose Tattoo Parlor – San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
SAN JOSE ( SF) — Fire crews rapidly set out a blaze sparked Friday early morning outdoors a tattoo parlor on the 1900 block of West San Carlos Avenue in San Jose.

The fireplace at San Jose Tattoo was described about six:45 a.m. as a brush fireplace and when firefighters arrived, they observed that it experienced unfold to the outdoors of the constructing, in accordance to a San Jose Fire Section spokesperson.

Crews extinguished the fireplace a quick time afterwards. No a single was inside of at the time of the fireplace and no accidents ended up described.

The constructing, situated in a industrial region on West San Carlos Avenue, sustained some drinking water and smoke harm, in accordance to the fireplace division.

The lead to is below investigation.

