Fire Burns San Jose Tattoo Parlor – San Francisco

SAN JOSE ( SF) — Fire crews rapidly set out a blaze sparked Friday early morning outdoors a tattoo parlor on the 1900 block of West San Carlos Avenue in San Jose.

The fireplace at San Jose Tattoo was described about six:45 a.m. as a brush fireplace and when firefighters arrived, they observed that it experienced unfold to the outdoors of the constructing, in accordance to a San Jose Fire Section spokesperson.

Models are on scene of a framework fireplace in the 1900 block of West San Carlos Ave. Eastbound vacation is blocked at Brooklyn Ave, so be sure to select a different route. pic.twitter.com/n1lieKYOgy — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 26, 2020

Crews extinguished the fireplace a quick time afterwards. No a single was inside of at the time of the fireplace and no accidents ended up described.

The constructing, situated in a industrial region on West San Carlos Avenue, sustained some drinking water and smoke harm, in accordance to the fireplace division.

The lead to is below investigation.