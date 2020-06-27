Federal Funding Extended For Dallas Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Sites – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Federal funding for two massive COVID-19 screening web-sites in Dallas will be prolonged earlier the June 30 cutoff day, Gov. Greg Abbott declared Friday.

Leaders from county officers to U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz have been contacting for an extension for the 7 local community-centered screening web-sites in Texas, which were being anticipated to get rid of federal funding at the finish of June.

Two of these screening web-sites are in Dallas at the American Airways Middle and the Ellis Davis Subject Home and are equipped to offer hundreds of checks for every working day.

On Friday, Abbott mentioned the condition was granted its ask for for an extension. It is at present not acknowledged how extended the extension will very last.

“The State of Texas remains unwavering in our efforts to secure access to testing in communities across the state,” Abbott mentioned. “These federally-supported testing sites are a vital component of this commitment. I thank our federal partners for extending these operations in Texas, and for their flexibility in allocating their resources to the communities of Dallas and Houston that are experiencing a high number of COVID-19 cases right now.”

Texas has viewed a surge in new COVID-19 scenarios lately, with everyday documents becoming damaged regularly this 7 days.

Dallas County is anticipated to announce just about 500 new scenarios on Friday, in accordance to Choose Clay Jenkins, which would be a new everyday history.

Previously this 7 days, Abbott explained to 11 Information that the condition was functioning on a unique, “superior” approach that would swap these screening web-sites. It is not acknowledged if that new approach is nevertheless becoming set into area.