The FBI and Thornton police are inquiring for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber.

The theft occurred about four:15 p.m. Thursday at Important Lender, 3505 E. 104th Ave., in accordance to a information launch.

The robber gave a need notice to a teller threatening that he was armed, but a weapon was not observed, in accordance to the launch. The robber fled in a U-Haul pickup.

Please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 if you have any information about the person. Remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000.

The robber is explained as a Latino person in his late 20s to early 30s, about five-foot-seven with facial hair or facial tattoos. He was donning a white Denver Nuggets hat, sun shades, darkish-coloured bandanna all over his neck, an orange design-design jacket, blue denims and design boots.

Anybody with details on the theft or a suspect is requested to contact the FBI at 303-629-7171 or Criminal offense Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (Quit).