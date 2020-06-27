Family Demands Justice for Black Man Shot Dead by Police at San Leandro Walmart – San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO (KPIX) — Steven Taylor was shot and killed by law enforcement two months in the past at a San Leandro Walmart and his household suggests his loss of life was murder and they are demanding that costs be submitted towards the officers concerned.

Steven Taylor’s grandmother and mom say Taylor did not ought to have to die and they are outraged by the deficiency of motion taken in the circumstance.

“You talked about Mr. Floyd, you talked about Ms. Taylor. This happened in your community!” claimed Addie Kitchen area, Steven Taylor’s grandmother.

Kitchen area is demanding that the officers who were being liable for the capturing loss of life of her grandson be arrested.

“They committed a crime, they murdered my grandson! If you murdered someone, you would be in jail,” Kitchen area claimed.

The capturing transpired on April 18 at the Walmart on Hesperian Boulevard in San Leandro. Police gained a simply call about a gentleman wielding a bat who may well have been struggling a psychological episode.

When the initial officer arrived, he purchased Taylor to place down the bat. When Taylor did not comply, he was tased 2 times then fatally shot.

Kitchen area suggests, “We are fighting for all the Stevens, all the homeless all the people that have mental issues. That should not be the reason to be murdered by the police department.”

The household of Steven Taylor not only desires the officers arrested. They are also demanding law enforcement reform. Family associates think if somebody qualified to offer with mentally-disturbed folks experienced responded, Taylor would even now be alive right now. His mom, Sharon Taylor claimed, “The way our police should be reformed is to help people with mental illnesses; that when you call an officer on a Black person, it’s not going to end well.”

When the physique cam video clip was launched, San Leandro law enforcement main Jeff Tudor spoke with KPIX expressing it was significant to present the neighborhood a crystal clear rationalization of what transpired.

“We were transparent in the video. We tried to break down the sequence of events so the people can see the facts of this case,” Main Tudor claimed.

San Leandro law enforcement and the Alameda County district attorney’s workplace are investigating the capturing but the town council has also questioned the California legal professional normal to seem into the circumstance.