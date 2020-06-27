Facebook begins testing dark mode on iOS

Facebook has kicked off checks of a dark mode attribute on iOS.
Above the earlier few of times, Facebook consumers have taken to Twitter to share pictures of the application managing dark mode on their iPhones.
So I have dark mode on Facebook now. 😍 #darkmode #fb #iOS14 pic.twitter.com/AuC5uYoMJ2
— 🐍🏀💜💛 (@NotFridayCraig) June 26, 2020
Lastly Facebook extra dark mode on iOS pic.twitter.com/7R1CcAzWsC
— (@armyboz) June 26, 2020
I just received dark mode for Facebook on my Apple iphone #facebookdarkmode #darkmode #fb pic.twitter.com/NDfZFtZSG0
— Nick L. 🗯 (@Uber_Blogger) June 27, 2020
Soon following these tweets started circulating, a Facebook spokesperson verified to Social Media Today that dark mode is currently being examined “a small percentage of users globally right now.”
It is unclear the place, precisely, these checks are getting location, nor has Facebook verified an formal vast rollout of the attribute. More, there is no phrase nevertheless on an Android edition.
For now, even though, the tweets higher than at minimum present dark mode on iOS in motion. To empower dark mode, faucet the a few traces in the reduce-suitable corner and verify beneath the ‘Settings and Privacy’ area.
For what it is value, I have the most modern edition of the Facebook application on my Apple iphone XR but dark mode is not showing up for me.
Canadian Apple iphone consumers: do you have dark mode exhibiting up for you? Enable us know in the responses.
Supply: Social Media Currently