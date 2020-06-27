EMUI 10 reportedly begins rolling out to Huawei P20 in Canada

The EMUI 10 update for the Huawei P20 has started to roll out in Canada, in accordance to HuaweiUpdate.com.
The Huawei-targeted site claims it obtained a idea from a Fido consumer named John noting that his P20 has obtained EMUI 10.
For now, it is unclear whether or not this update has only appear to P20 house owners with Fido, or if other carriers are incorporated as properly.
What we do know, although, is what is incorporated in EMUI 10.
All round, the update provides a person interface redesign sporting a journal-design UI format, Morandi UI color program and a new Dim Method. Even further, this show overhaul contains dynamic animations for web page transitions, application launches and other steps. Elsewhere, the update enhances smoothness and balance when taking part in game titles.
If you have a Huawei P20 (Fido people or normally), permit us know in the responses whether or not you have obtained EMUI 10.
Resource: HuaweiUpdate.com By means of: GSMArena