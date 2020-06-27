Elizabeth Banks Boards ‘The Magic School Bus’ Live Action Movie

WENN

A are living-motion motion picture adaptation of Joanna Cole’s well-liked kid’s ebook is getting formulated by the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star a lot more than two a long time soon after the Television collection concluded.

Actress and filmmaker Elizabeth Banks is established to star in a are living motion model of the beloved kid’s tale “The Magic School Bus“.

Banks will also assist create the movie by her possess output firm, Brownstone Productions, when using on the character Ms. Frizzle, a trainer who qualified prospects her college students on a collection of adventures aboard a bus that can completely transform into a airplane, submarine, spaceship, or surfboard.

The movie is primarily based on Joanna Cole‘s well-liked ebook collection, which formerly spawned an animated display. An animated smaller display enterprise showcased Lily Tomlin as the voice of Ms. Frizzle and aired in the U.S. for 18 seasons, creating it the longest-operating children science display of all time.

A sequel, “The Magic School Bus Rides All over again“, that includes Kate McKinnon as Ms. Frizzle’s sister, Fiona, premiered on Netflix in 2017.