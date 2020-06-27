Eisenhower Dance Detroit, The City’s Artistic Ambassador – Detroit

Rochester, MI ( Detroit) – As a non-income arts business with a mission that also focuses on group outreach and schooling packages, Eisenhower Dance Detroit depends on assist from the group to carry on to develop revolutionary new get the job done, maintain the really maximum amount of inventive excellence, and increase schooling and outreach packages this sort of as group performances, motion workshops for youth, and bringing college students to dance packages who would not usually get the opportunity.

Eisenhower Dance Detroit sets by itself aside from other dance colleges by providing courses taught by previous and existing specialist dancers together with a workers of extremely qualified instructors with levels in dance or equal specialist knowledge. The University aims to foster the appreciation of dance as an artwork sort by offering the maximum top quality instruction to college students of any age.

“Eisenhower Dance Detroit is a professional, national and international touring, contemporary dance company,” points out Stephanie Pizzo, Artistic Director of Eisenhower Dance Detroit. “We are based right here in Metro Detroit and we are entering our 29th season.”

“Because we’re a national and international touring company, we see dance from all over the world,” claims Pizzo. “We have the ability to reach out to other areas and bring back to the city of Detroit, as well as being an ambassador of the city, and helping put Detroit City on the map.”

“Being a part of this dance company that started here in Detroit 29 years ago, the city was in a very different place back then. And now, growing through the organization and being a leader in the organization and really feeling committed to having a strong presence in the city is really important to me.”

“Are we successful, are we doing enough? I think the answer is we could always be doing more.”

“I’m really excited about the things that we’re doing in the city, we have a lot of performances. We’re doing a performance through the Motown Mansion in May, we have a performance at the Detroit Institute of Arts, a performance at the Light Box in Detroit coming up. So our season is filled with making an impact on the city and we’re really excited about that.”

