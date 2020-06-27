East Bay Man Suspected Of Fraudulently Renting Cars Used In Violent Crimes – San Francisco

REDWOOD Town ( SF) — Authorities have arrested an East Bay guy suspected of fraudulently leasing about 80 rental cars and trucks at San Francisco Worldwide Airport, a lot of of them subsequently related to crimes that contain murder, house-invasion robberies and burglaries.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Business office explained John Paul Alcutt, 37, is suspected of generating faux credit rating playing cards or conspiring with other individuals to fraudulently lease cars and trucks that had been never ever returned,heading again to 2017.

None of the rental cars and trucks had been at any time returned, but some have been located in relationship with other situations. Some had been deserted and a single vehicle was

found as significantly absent as Canada, the sheriff’s place of work explained.

Sheriff’s place of work detectives had been assisted by other regulation enforcement organizations, such as Daly Town law enforcement and the U.S. Mystery Services, in

executing look for warrants at properties in Richmond and Oakland on Wednesday early morning.

Alcutt, who has ties to both equally towns, was taken into custody on suspicion of crimes that contain forgery, identification theft, fraud and

conspiracy. Other fees might also be submitted.

Authorities had been continuing to look into and imagine that additional suspects will be discovered in the scenario.