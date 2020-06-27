Driver killed, passenger hurt in apparent hit-and-run Worcester crash

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A 50-12 months-aged person was killed and an 18-12 months-aged girl was hurt Friday night throughout what seems to have been a hit-and-run crash on a Massachusetts freeway, condition law enforcement mentioned Saturday.

The crash occurred on I-290 Friday night. Point out law enforcement say the two experienced been driving in a Jeep Wrangler on to the interchange ramp to Interstate 190 when their car or truck went about a barrier on the overpass and landed on I-290 underneath.

The driver, who law enforcement have not nevertheless discovered, died on the scene. The passenger endured minimal accidents.

Law enforcement say their preliminary investigation implies a next car or truck might have been concerned in the crash.

They are searching for any info from other motorists who might have witnessed the crash, which shut portion of I-290 for about 3 hrs Friday evening.