Dolph Lundgren, 62, Engaged to Much Younger Girlfriend

Instagram

The ‘Rocky IV’ actor has popped the large issue to his private coach-turned-girlfriend around 6 months following they went community with their romance.

–

“Rocky IV” actor Dolph Lundgren, 62, is engaged to private coach Emma Krokdal.

The Scandinavian star discovered on Instagram he proposed to Emma, who’s in her 20s, a 7 days in the past in Stockholm – in advance of the few returned to Los Angeles wherever they both equally dwell and ended up noticed out and about this Friday, June 26, 2020.

Together with a snap of his fiancee flashing her pink engagement ring as the pair posed on a balcony, he penned, “Something very special happened here in Sweden.”

&#13<br />

The information was preferred by the star’s previous director and co-star, Sylvester Stallone.

Emma also posted her personal Instagram album of the celebration, like a near-up of her glittering pink ring. She captioned the gallery, “Pinch me.”

The few went community with their romance in January, with an insider telling the New York Post’s gossip column Webpage 6 the romance was months previous.

Dolph was beforehand married to jewelry designer Anette Qviberg from 1994 to 2011, and they share two daughters, Ida, 24, and Greta, 18. He also famously dated singer Grace Jones, design Paula Barbieri, and karate winner Jenny Sandersson.